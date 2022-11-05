Letters

Ugly, Angry, Sad, Doomed

By Elly Bajor, S.B.
Sat Nov 05, 2022 | 1:13pm

Remember when we all would repeatedly say how blessed we were to live in Santa Barbara 😇 but then we said: OMG how ugly State Street is 😱 then how very angry we were  😤 and now how sad we are 😢 and how doomed we feel 😩. 

Let’s go back to pride in our American main street, tree lined instead of hideous parklets, shared by all, profitable for all, no Spain or other city wannabes, preserved and protected, admired and loved. 

The world, the residents, the tourists, the future generations will appreciate your foresight.

