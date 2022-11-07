Join the Holiday Souper Market + Soup Tasting Party
Hosted by the The Organic Soup Kitchen on Sat, Dec 10th 9-5pm
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.
Our intention with this event, in addition to throwing a fun holiday shopping market full of local vendors and an epic soup tasting, is to bring awareness to OSK, sell lots of soup, and most importantly, to seek new donors! It will be Christmas cheer-y, have a beautiful dining section with yummy soups and breads, a raffle with holiday trees and decor, bands and good vibes all around!
Location: 608 Anacapa Street @ Cota, next to Saturday’s Farmers’ Market
Vendors confirmed so far with more to come:
Ysidro – Sake spritzer
TW Hollister – Vermouth
Kara Thoms – Woman’s clothes
Neighbor Neighbor – Curated Womans Consignment
Canyon Supply– kids / woman’s clothes
Om Chanti – Small Batch hand crafted Organic Skin Care
Megan Hooker – ceramics
Roho Goods– Ethically made goods supporting artisans of Africa. Shoes, Hides home goods
Daniella Manini – Art Prints
Children of Ra – Limited Edition Eye Wear
Chez Justine– pastries
Nona Botanicals – Small Batch Natural dyed goods
Nick Cook Photo Prints
Kelli – Crafts
Lulus Granola + Friends – Wholesome, healthy, handmade granola
Brown Sugar Beach Baby/Kids Goods
Coastal Casita – Ceramics
Hot Cherry Pillows – Home Goods
Emilie Lee – Painter Prints + Postcards
Mollusk / Maddie gift care – Surf Goods
Klaus – Fine Art Warhol and Rolling Stones Prints
Lineage botanica Artisan Made Home Decor
Happy Chance Cannibus Edibles
Cuyama Beverage Co High Dessert Meads
Propolis Bee Co – Honey + beeswax candles
Brandons Honey
Chinky Botanica Small Batch skin Care Organically Cultivated or Wildcrafted
Kellie Bailey Leather Bags
….And more to come!
You must be logged in to post a comment.