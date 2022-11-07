Announcement

Join the Holiday Souper Market + Soup Tasting Party

Hosted by the The Organic Soup Kitchen on Sat, Dec 10th 9-5pm

By Organic Soup Kitchen
Mon Nov 07, 2022 | 5:25pm

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Our intention with this event, in addition to throwing a fun holiday shopping market full of local vendors and an epic soup tasting, is to bring awareness to OSK, sell lots of soup, and most importantly, to seek new donors! It will be Christmas cheer-y, have a beautiful dining section with yummy soups and breads, a raffle with holiday trees and decor, bands and good vibes all around!

Location: 608 Anacapa Street @ Cota, next to Saturday’s Farmers’ Market 

Vendors confirmed so far with more to come:

Organic Soup Kitchen 

Ysidro – Sake spritzer 

TW Hollister – Vermouth

Kara Thoms – Woman’s clothes 

Neighbor Neighbor – Curated Womans Consignment 

Canyon Supply– kids / woman’s clothes 

Om Chanti – Small Batch hand crafted Organic Skin Care 

Megan Hooker – ceramics 

Roho Goods– Ethically made goods supporting artisans of Africa. Shoes, Hides home goods

Daniella Manini – Art Prints 

Children of Ra – Limited Edition Eye Wear 

Chez Justine– pastries 

Nona Botanicals – Small Batch Natural dyed goods 

Nick Cook Photo Prints 

Kelli – Crafts 

Lulus Granola + Friends – Wholesome, healthy, handmade granola 

Brown Sugar Beach Baby/Kids Goods

Coastal Casita – Ceramics

Hot Cherry Pillows – Home Goods

Emilie Lee – Painter Prints + Postcards

Mollusk / Maddie gift care – Surf Goods

Klaus – Fine Art Warhol and Rolling Stones Prints

Riviera Bread 

 Foundation press 

 Lineage botanica  Artisan Made Home Decor

Happy Chance Cannibus Edibles 

Cuyama Beverage Co  High Dessert Meads

Propolis Bee Co – Honey + beeswax candles 

Brandons Honey 

Chinky Botanica Small Batch skin Care Organically Cultivated or Wildcrafted

Origin Organs 

 Kellie Bailey Leather Bags

….And more to come!

Tue Nov 08, 2022 | 05:15am
https://www.independent.com/2022/11/07/join-the-holiday-souper-market-soup-tasting-party/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.