Join the Holiday Souper Market + Soup Tasting Party

Hosted by the The Organic Soup Kitchen on Sat, Dec 10th 9-5pm

Our intention with this event, in addition to throwing a fun holiday shopping market full of local vendors and an epic soup tasting, is to bring awareness to OSK, sell lots of soup, and most importantly, to seek new donors! It will be Christmas cheer-y, have a beautiful dining section with yummy soups and breads, a raffle with holiday trees and decor, bands and good vibes all around!

Location: 608 Anacapa Street @ Cota, next to Saturday’s Farmers’ Market

Vendors confirmed so far with more to come:

Organic Soup Kitchen

Ysidro – Sake spritzer

TW Hollister – Vermouth

Kara Thoms – Woman’s clothes

Neighbor Neighbor – Curated Womans Consignment

Canyon Supply– kids / woman’s clothes

Om Chanti – Small Batch hand crafted Organic Skin Care

Megan Hooker – ceramics

Roho Goods– Ethically made goods supporting artisans of Africa. Shoes, Hides home goods

Daniella Manini – Art Prints

Children of Ra – Limited Edition Eye Wear

Chez Justine– pastries

Nona Botanicals – Small Batch Natural dyed goods

Nick Cook Photo Prints

Kelli – Crafts

Lulus Granola + Friends – Wholesome, healthy, handmade granola

Brown Sugar Beach Baby/Kids Goods

Coastal Casita – Ceramics

Hot Cherry Pillows – Home Goods

Emilie Lee – Painter Prints + Postcards

Mollusk / Maddie gift care – Surf Goods

Klaus – Fine Art Warhol and Rolling Stones Prints

Riviera Bread

Foundation press

Lineage botanica Artisan Made Home Decor

Happy Chance Cannibus Edibles

Cuyama Beverage Co High Dessert Meads

Propolis Bee Co – Honey + beeswax candles

Brandons Honey

Chinky Botanica Small Batch skin Care Organically Cultivated or Wildcrafted

Origin Organs

Kellie Bailey Leather Bags

….And more to come!