CEF Fundraiser Raises $33,463 For Local Students

We’re thrilled to announce our week-long fundraiser to the Carpinteria Education Foundation Inc. was a success! This being the 5th year in a row, Westerlay Orchids raised $33,463 for our local student!s

Led by a second-generation Flower Cultivator and Owner/President of Westerlay Orchids, Toine Overgaag believes its the company’s responsibility to the community. “Ever since my parents immigrated to Carpinteria from the Netherlands in 1978, our family has enjoyed giving back to this beloved area,” explains Overgaag, “We are always looking for ways to make a positive impact and show our appreciation for this community that has been so good to us. Sharing our profits with CEF has been a huge success the last four years, and we are proud to help the local schools and students and positively impact their lives.”

Money raised will help fund STEAM related programs resources for CUSD families in need through the nonprofit CEF. For more than 25 years, CEF has remained dedicated to the academic success of Carpinteria and Summerland students. The non-profit partners with local schools to provide scholarship opportunities and other essential resources to the city’s youth. CEF also helps shape Santa Barbara’s future by offering students skill-building in science and technology, language arts, humanities, culinary arts, and agriculture.