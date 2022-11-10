College Radio KCSB Presents Hook and CLIP

Credit: Courtesy

(Santa Barbara, CA) — 91.9 KCSB-FM, Santa Barbara’s non-commercial, independent, student-run radio station, welcomes up-and-coming alternative rappers Hook and CLIP for a showcase at UCSB’s Storke Plaza on November 18 at 8 PM. The show is free, all-ages, substance-free, and open to campus and community. It will be KCSB’s first outdoor concert open to the general public in three years and will be co-presented by UCSB’s Associated Students Program Board. Doors open at 7:45 PM.

Hailing from Riverside, CA, Hook broke out in 2019 with her self-titled EP and hasn’t looked back since. Her attention-getting style is full of brazen energy, drum machine fueled chaos, and magnetic flows, which has made her one of the most versatile names in the rap scene. Since her debut, she has collaborated with artists such as AzChike, Zack Fox, and 645AR, dropped four albums, and been praised for her unique sound by publications like The Fader, Pitchfork, and OkayPlayer.

CLIP may be most well known for her viral 2020 hit “Sad B!***,” but since then the New York City rapper has continued to grow her discography with her synth-heavy, spacey, distorted sound. Whether she’s rapping over 808’s or singing over drum n’ bass, her songs immerse fans into a full spectrum of her moods. Described as “Hip Hop’s hottest alt girl” in The Fader, CLIP paves the way with her rebellious, determined, and self-made personality. In the last two months alone, she has also been featured in publications such as Pitchfork, Hypebeast, and performed for Rolling Loud New York.

Hook | Credit: Courtesy

CLIP | Credit: Courtesy

About KCSB-FM 91.9: Established in 1962, non-commercial community radio station KCSB-FM offers sounds and perspectives from the Tri-Counties and free year-round training to individuals and groups without other access to media resources. Named “Best Radio Station” by readers of the Santa Barbara Independent in 2020, both student and non-student volunteers learn to produce music, news, sports, cultural arts, and public affairs content airing 24/7/365 at 91.9 FM and online at kcsb.org. Most shows are produced locally, but KCSB hosts national and internationally syndicated programs such as Democracy Now! and Deutsche Welle News. KCSB is funded by self-assessed student fees as part of Associated Students UCSB as well as listener donations.

KCSB’s special events — which include live musical performances, open mics, lectures, town hall forums and film screenings — bring home the diversity and global reach of our radio programming’s musical genres, along with the artistic, subcultural, intellectual, and demographic excellence of this University of California campus and the greater communities of which we are a part.