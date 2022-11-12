Daughtry to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez Valley

Along the rolling hills of wine country, the acclaimed band Daughtry will be bringing their “Dearly Beloved Tour” to the Chumash Casino Resort, and with this, an unforgettable night of rock music.

Taking place on November 18, Daughtry will be providing a glimpse into their sixth studio album, released in 2021, titled “Dearly Beloved.” While the band’s music often steps into the genre of pop-rock, contributing to their energetic tracks, their latest album dives into deeply emotional and cutting themes that are sure to leave the audience reflecting throughout the concert.

As evidenced by the title track’s chorus lyric, “Dearly beloved, We’ve always had to fight to survive, kicking and screaming, but never running,” Daughtry’s album might turn away from their usual upbeat numbers and into a new phase of music-making.

After the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of the band, Chris Daughtry finished as a finalist on American Idol’s fifth season and was launched into national acclaim, he formed the band under his namesake. Upon releasing their debut album, “Daughtry,” the album reached number one on the Billboard 200 and sold millions across the country. Songs from this 2006 album, including “It’s Not Over” and “Home,”remained successful on the 20 Billboard Hot 100, and continue on as some of their most well-known tracks.

Since then, Daughtry has continued their accomplishments in the industry, receiving nominations for four Grammys, the People’s Choice Award for Best Rock Song, four American Music Awards, and six Billboard Music Awards. “Dearly Beloved” is likely to continue to earn similar praise for its 13 tracks.

Tickets can be purchased at chumashcasino.com.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.