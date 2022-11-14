Hospice of Santa Barbara Celebrates their 39th Annual Light up a Life Back in Person

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Ca, Nov. 14, 2022 – Every year, Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) brings the communities of Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria together for their Annual Light Up a Life to remember and honor those missed during the holiday season.

The holiday season can stir up a range of emotions, including joy, stress, sadness, and everything in between. For those preparing to navigate the holiday season without cherished loved ones, this time of year can be even more difficult and HSB honors them every year with Light Up a Life.

This year, Light Up a Life is back in person and will host four ceremonies, featuring speakers, poetry, music, refreshments, and the lighting of a memorial tree. There will also be a spiritual reflection at each ceremony led by HSB’s spiritual counselor, Kristen Rohm. Guests can also hang one or more stars in memory of a loved one who has died or in honor of someone living. The Trees of Remembrance will remain lit at each site through the end of the year.

Emcees include Steve Jacobsen, Marybeth Carty and Reverend Julia Hamilton

Poets include Past Santa Barbara Poets Laureate Laure-Anne Bosselaar (2019-2021) and Chryss Yost (2013-2015), along with Ron Alexander, Patricia Bower, Patrice Handley and Elizabeth Link

Musicians include Dos Pueblos Jazz Choir and Cold Springs School Chorus

Locations include:

Santa Barbara (Lobero Theatre) – Sunday, December 4 at 6:00 pm

Montecito (Upper Village Green) – Wednesday, December 7 at 4:30 pm

Carpinteria (Seal Fountain) – Saturday, December 10 at 5:30 pm

Goleta (Camino Real Marketplace) – Sunday, December 11 at 5:30 pm

Additional stars and refreshments will be available 30 minutes prior to each event.

In addition to the four in-person ceremonies, HSB can also dedicate a star to a loved one on their Virtual Tree of Remembrance. For a suggested donation of $15, folks can dedicate a digital star(s) with their loved one’s name, photo, and a special message. Additionally, you will receive a paper star(s) that you can hang at one of the 4 traditional Trees of Remembrance throughout the community.

“Light Up a Life is such a memorable tradition we have every year where we continue to share our grief for those we miss. We are extremely happy to be back in person this year,” said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara. “We hope to see you at one of the four locations as we honor those missed this holiday season.”

All events are free. To learn more and dedicate a star to a loved one in person at one of the four locations or on the Virtual Tree of Remembrance, please visit: http://www.hospiceofsb.org/lual

INTERPRETACIÓN SIMULTANEA AL ESPAÑOL DISPONIBLE

Hospice of Santa Barbara

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides professional counseling, support groups, and patient care services free of charge to individuals and families who are grieving the death of a loved one or experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness. Hospice of Santa Barbara also provides counseling in our offices and on fifteen local junior and high school campuses to children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one. For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call (805) 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.