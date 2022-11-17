Credit: Courtesy

Cover story author Ethan Stewart answers a couple of questions about the newly intersecting realms of psychedelics and medicine.

How do you think more conservative-minded folks will react to psychedelics entering the mainstream? How would you respond to their concerns? “New” things are always scary, change is always uncomfortable, and, of course, haters are always going to hate. But these are real tools increasingly supported by real medical professionals, and we have a large population of people in this world who need some real help with their mental health. To deny the potential benefits of psychedelics simply because you don’t understand them, fear them, or, worse yet, are stuck living with a closed-mind — that would be a major disservice to yourself and your community. Good things happen when we are open to the unknown.

What would you say to someone considering using psychedelics for medicinal purposes? Do it the right way. Find a trained professional to work with. Identify your explicit intention for pursuing psychedelic-assisted therapy and commit to the process. As I wrote in the pages of the Independent a long time ago, “Fate favors the bold.”

