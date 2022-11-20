Deity Depictions

Most historically significant murals, according to the city’s study — “Cosmic Unity,” “Coatlicue,” “Deportes,” “Campesinos,” and “Niños del Maiz” — will be preserved as much as possible and relocated in full to the skate park and swimming pool areas at Ortega Park.

I guess if the city is going to give Casa de La Raza landmark status with its murals of monuments from human-sacrificing civilizations, it only makes good sense to have gods like Coatlicue, who was worshiped with human sacrifice, at Ortega Park.

The Anglo- establishment is paralyzed in calling this stuff out for fear of being called bigoted, as is anything Latino and Catholic.

I’ll do it.

What hypocrisy, banning Father Serra but allowing this bloody cr*p at Ortega Park.

The city is out of its mind.