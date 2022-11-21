Lamborghini Driver Caught Going 152 MPH on Highway 154

The driver of a blue Lamborghini was charged Sunday with a misdemeanor for driving 152 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 154.

“SLOW DOWN!!!” the Buellton office of the California Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post announcing the incident. “We know how tempting it can be to ‘open it up’ when your car is fast and the weather is beautiful, but save it for the track!”

Tom Fayram, Santa Barbara County’s former deputy public works director, responded to the post, saying he witnessed the sports car speeding past him in the opposite direction. “[The] CHP may have saved a life or more today by stopping that guy,” he said.

The CHP said it would continue to conduct “zero tolerance” enforcement to keep the roadways safe “for ALL motorists.” “Please help by doing your part,” the department said. “Slow down, remove distractions, don’t drink and drive, and wear your seatbelts!”

