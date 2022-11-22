Stow Grove Park Master Plan Community Workshop and Walking Tour on Saturday, December 3rd from 10 a.m. – Noon

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, November 22, 2022 – The next phase of the Stow Grove Park visioning process is here and we want you to be a part of it. Join us on Saturday, December 3 from 10:00 a.m. till noon for an interactive Community Workshop at La Patera Elementary School (555 N. La Patera Lane) followed by a walking tour at the park, weather permitting. This family-friendly event will include snacks and refreshments along with kid-friendly activities. It’s a great opportunity to see for yourself the data and information collected so far on what the community hopes to see at this park and give your input on some desired options and ideas.

City of Goleta Parks and Recreation Manager JoAnne Plummer said, “We have received excellent feedback so far and are excited to continue to work with the community to create a vision for the Stow Grove Park Master Plan. This park is a treasured outdoor space in our community, and we are thrilled that we can be together in-person to discuss and exchange ideas of how Stow Grove Park can benefit the users of today and generations of tomorrow.”

At the workshop, the project team will provide insight on input received from the community and will share some general concepts of potential features and amenities. The team will also discuss the next stages of the master planning process.

The first workshop on the future of Stow Grove Park was held in April of 2022 followed by a survey taken by more than 1,000 community members. Another survey will be released soon asking for additional public feedback. The input from the workshops and surveys will be used to develop a draft conceptual plan for consideration. Once the plan has been chosen, the City will have the opportunity to construct the entire renovation project at once, or break the park project into phases and construct each phase as funding allows.

Questions about the project can be directed to Parks and Recreation Manager JoAnne Plummer at jplummer@cityofgoleta.org. Please visit https://cityofgoleta.org/stowgrovepark for more information.