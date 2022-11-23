Giving Tuesday 2022: Give the Gift of Giving
This Giving Tuesday, the Santa Barbara Independent is encouraging our readers to participate in Giving Tuesday by highlighting area nonprofits and their great work. Below, you will find a sliver of the nonprofits doing good work in the Santa Barbara community.
We encourage our readers, if able, to contribute this season to a nonprofit listed below or your favorite nonprofit.
Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter
The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.
Angels Foster Care
Angels Foster Care protects abused, neglected, and abandoned infants and toddlers, nurtures them in one loving home until adoption or reunification, and ensures that they reach their maximum development potential.
Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara
The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara offers and supports a diverse array of programs serving both North and South Santa Barbara County. These programs provide educational opportunities for the public and involve participation and support from local architects and building professionals. AFSB seeks to promote quality in architecture, art, and design and to foster an understanding of excellence in the urban environment.
ASAP Cats
The mission of the Animal Shelter Assistance Program (ASAP) is to save the lives of cats in Santa Barbara County by providing shelter, veterinary care, behavioral support, adoption and foster services, education and community outreach.
Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara
The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara is committed to serve as a community resource center that empowers women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer to advocate for themselves and make informed decisions regarding breast health. At the BCRC, women are heard and find emotional support in actively navigating their cancer treatment and survivorship health. We offer a community to uplift clients throughout their journey, and on toward well-being and thriving.
Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara
The mission of the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara is to ensure superior cancer care for all residents of Santa Barbara County, regardless of means. The Cancer Foundation is the largest contributor to Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic, the leading provider of outpatient cancer care on the central coast.
Channel Islands Restoration
We’re a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that works to restore habitat on the Channel Islands and adjacent mainland through invasive plant management, native plant propagation, and native plant installation.
Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice (CLUE-Santa Barbara Chapter)
CLUE Santa Barbara is a network of interfaith community leaders and members organizing to address the root causes of local economic injustices to those marginalized in Santa Barbara County.
Community Environmental Council
CEC builds on-the-ground momentum to reverse the threat of the climate crisis. We transform the systems that fuel it. We safeguard the community from its impacts. We lead, we partner, we act. And every day, we move people to create a more resilient California Central Coast.
Domestic Violence Solutions
We provide safety, shelter, and support for individuals and families affected by domestic violence and collaborate with community partners to raise awareness regarding the cause, prevalence, and impact.
Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
Ensemble Theatre Company presents important new plays and innovative interpretations of classic works for a broad audience. ETC engages audiences with entertaining, compelling, and thought-provoking theatrical productions, develops the community’s knowledge and appreciation of live stage productions, and offers a range of educational programs for young people.
Environmental Defense Center
The Environmental Defense Center works to protect and enhance the local environment through education, advocacy, and legal action.
Explore Ecology
Explore Ecology educates and empowers the next generation of environmental stewards. We connect children to the natural world by bringing outdoor experiences to local schools.
Around 40,000 students learn and grow with us in school gardens and on field trips to the Watershed Resource Center and Art From Scrap each year.
Food from the Heart
In every community, there are individuals who are home-bound and suffering from illness or injury who have no support network. Part of the healing process is being cared for nutritionally. Food from the Heart recognizes that need by preparing nutritious healing meals delivered by caring volunteers to those in crisis due to illness, injury, or under the care of hospice, visiting nurses, or other medical professionals. Food from the Heart does not charge for this service.
Foodbank of Santa Barbara
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s mission is to end hunger and transform the health of Santa Barbara County through good nutrition.
Fund for Santa Barbara
The Fund for Santa Barbara is a non-traditional community foundation that supports organizations and groups working for progressive social change in Santa Barbara County. The FUND is dedicated to helping find solutions to current and emerging social problems and issues that challenge our society as a whole.
Gateway Educational Services
Creating equity and access for all students who lack the resources and support to succeed.
Goleta Valley Historical Society
Goleta Valley Historical Society’s mission is to collect, preserve, interpret, and foster appreciation of Goleta Valley’s history through exhibits, programs, and stewardship of the historic Rancho La Patera, home to the Stow family.
Heifer International
Ending poverty begins with agriculture. We’re on a mission to end hunger and poverty in a sustainable way by supporting and investing alongside local farmers and their communities.
Hillside
Our mission is to provide a home for adults with moderate to severe intellectual and developmental disabilities that supports their efforts to maximize their physical, cognitive, social and emotional abilities, so they can attain their highest level of independence in an environment where they are treated with dignity and respect.
Immigrant Hope Santa Barbara
Empower our community by educating adults, providing support in finding a possible pathway to legal residency, and sharing the hope of the gospel.
Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County
The mission of the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County is to provide high-quality civil legal services to low-income and other vulnerable residents in order to ensure equal access to justice. We change lives through direct representation and community education. Since 1959, Legal Aid has provided legal services to those most in need in our community.
Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund
To promote social justice and protect the environment, SBCAN — in partnership with the Santa Barbara Independent — supports research and reporting on environmental and social justice issues. Your tax-deductible donations to the SBCAN Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund will help ensure that these issues will continue to be researched and reported on in the Santa Barbara region.
Mothers’ Helpers
We’re a local nonprofit formed by parents, for parents. We offer baby items to help families thrive in tough financial circumstances — because raising a baby is hard under the best circumstances, and every baby deserves to thrive.
New Beginnings
New Beginnings’ mission is to provide quality, affordable counseling, shelter, case management, and education that strengthens our community and provides our clients with the ability to lead healthy and productive lives.
New Directions for People with Disabilities, Inc.
We believe that people with developmental disabilities deserve the same opportunities in life that others expect and enjoy. Our profoundly enriching travel programs expand the self-esteem of every traveler. Through our unique programs, people with disabilities are increasingly understood, appreciated, and accepted as important and contributing members of our world.
North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center
The mission of the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center is to reduce the incidence of and vulnerability to sexual assault, child abuse, and human trafficking by providing education and prevention skills to community children and adults, and to alleviate the trauma experienced by survivors of these crimes by providing direct services.
Pacific Pride Foundation
Pacific Pride Foundation’s advocacy and education efforts meet the ongoing and emerging needs of a diverse population in order to create a thriving and visible LGBTQ+ community and to prevent the transmission of HIV/AIDS.
PARC Foundation
The Parks and Recreation Community (PARC) Foundation is dedicated to nurturing and growing places and programs that uplift youth, support families, and strengthen cultural connections to Santa Barbara. Since 1985, the PARC Foundation has helped fund some of the city’s most iconic park improvements and vital youth programs.
Partners in Housing Solutions
Partners in Housing Solutions helps people who are experiencing homelessness to secure and retain permanent housing through our network of private landlords.
Planned Parenthood California Central Coast
Planned Parenthood California Central Coast’s mission is to improve our communities’ sexual and reproductive health outcomes through health care, education, and advocacy.
Rooted Santa Barbara County
Mobilizing Santa Barbara County to grow health equity and resilience through whole food plant-based nutrition education and support.
Santa Barbara Agriculture & Farm Education Foundation
We educate, promote, and increase awareness on how our food is grown, propagated, and distributed to minors, underserved, unrecognized, and fragile populations, particularly in the food desert areas of Santa Barbara County. We donate our farm’s food to those in need, supporting individuals and other charitable organizations with natural and organically farmed products.
Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation
The Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation (SB ACT) exists to equip the community to lovingly engage the marginalized while actively working for the betterment of their physical, spiritual, emotional, and mental needs.
Santa Barbara Beautiful
The purpose of Santa Barbara Beautiful is to stimulate community interest and action toward the enhancement of Santa Barbara’s beauty as a complement to current and future government and private activity. Santa Barbara Beautiful is an organization of volunteers dedicated to beautifying our area in a variety of ways not only by working independently but also by cooperating with city departments, neighborhood associations, and other agencies.
Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade
The Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade prepares for and responds to natural disasters and community crises through volunteer organization, training, and deployment. Year-round Community Uplift Projects prepare volunteers for disaster relief and to provide humanitarian aid in response to community crises. No burden is too heavy if we all lift together.
Santa Barbara County Action Network
SBCAN is a countywide grassroots organization that works to promote social and economic justice, to preserve our environmental and agricultural resources, and to create sustainable communities. SBCAN advocates a holistic approach to community planning that integrates housing, open space, and transportation to meet the needs of all members of our community and future generations.
Santa Barbara Maritime Museum
Creating quality exhibits and educational experiences that celebrate the Santa Barbara Channel and illuminate our rich connections with the sea. Giving Tuesday special — an anonymous donor will match up to $5,000 in gifts on Giving Tuesday!
Santa Barbara School of Squash
Santa Barbara School of Squash’s mission is to help students succeed in life through squash, education, and mentoring.
Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara
The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara inspires, encourages, and supports Santa Barbara County students to and through college, graduate school, and vocational school by providing information, advising, and scholarships.
Sweetwater Collaborative
We envision our Santa Barbara community living in balance with the local watershed through practices such as climate-appropriate landscaping, rainwater harvesting, and potable water conservation and reuse. We demonstrate these principles using regenerative, water-wise landscape practices. We provide education, workshops, and training for sustainable water management.
The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA)
Since 1949, the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse (CADA) has delivered programs and services focused on the education, prevention, and treatment of substance abuse and co-occurring mental health conditions affecting youth, adults, and families throughout Santa Barbara County.
The Dyslexia Project
We believe Literacy Is For Everyone. We provide resources, information, and inspiration for individuals, families, and the community to support struggling readers and help them reach their full potential. We share evidence-based research and personal experience and utilize art, photography, and creative approaches addressing low literacy in our community and beyond.
The Marjorie Luke Theatre
The goal of the Marjorie Luke Theatre is to provide a high-quality, accessible, and affordable performing arts venue that offers culturally diverse and relevant programming to the Santa Barbara community and students of Santa Barbara Unified School District.
Unite to Light
Unite to Light believes that access to clean, affordable light and energy are critical to improving health, education, and prosperity. Their projects help children study at night, reduce greenhouse gasses, equip midwives with tools to save lives, and offer relief to people suffering from disasters and experiencing homelessness.
Unity Shoppe
Unity Shoppe is dedicated to building a sustainable community of support where local residents experiencing a financial crisis can rely on free food services and critical support programs to help them bypass the welfare system and avoid homelessness.
Wilderness Youth Project
The mission of Wilderness Youth Project (WYP) is to foster confidence, health, and a lifelong love of learning for young people and families through active outdoor experiences and mentoring.
