Queentide and Glenn Annie Hit the Stage at Santa Barbara’s SOhO on Saturday

Looking for something fun to do this weekend after the turkey tryptophan fades? Locally grown

band Queentide with Glenn Annie, plus late night tunes by Val-Mar Records, hit the stage at

SOhO on Saturday, November 26.

The five musicians of Queentide — currently living and playing in Santa Barbara and Santa

Cruz — dip into salty grunge-rock with a modern, indie twist. Formed in 2019, the band spent

their first few months rehearsing on their front porch, coining a genre that would eventually

define their sound: Porch Rock. After an EP, two singles, and an album, the group is releasing

another single in November 2022.

Also rooted in Santa Barbara, Glenn Annie is an ensemble with an affinity for music from the

past. From melodic sing-songs to groove-driven dancing tunes — the music has an eclectic

sound that is reminiscent of early 70’s pop-rock.

Val-Mar Records, which seeks to keep the spirit of vinyl alive through limited edition pressings

and all-vinyl gigs around the Santa Barbara area, will be spinning late into the night as well.

The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. For more information or to purchase

tickets, click here.

