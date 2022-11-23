Santa Barbara’s 10 West Gallery Presents Special Holiday Exhibit

With a laser focus on local contemporary artists, 10 West Gallery’s seventh annual holiday exhibit is now on view. This collection features sculpture, painting, digital media, and pottery created by gallery artists, as well as a special exhibit of pottery from the artisan village of Maza Ortiz in Northern Chihuahua, Mexico.

10 West is a unique art collective, with a cast of 28 rotating artists, 11 of whom take part in each exhibit, which changes entirely every two months. This holiday exhibit is particularly special because it includes work from all 28 of the gallery’s artists: Karin Aggeler, Penny Arntz, Bryson Bost, Sophie MJ Cooper, Rick Doehring, Eugene Galles, Madeline Garrett, Diane Giles, Pamela Grau, Patrick Hall, Sheldon Kaganoff, Pamela Larsson-Toscher, Daniel Linz, Laurie MacMillan, Patrick McGinnis, Jo Merit, Mary Neville, Carol Paquet, Tom Peck, James Petrucci, Patricia Post, Dahlia Riley, Joan Rosenberg-Dent, Eric Saint Georges, Marlene Struss, Mary Dee Thompson, Iben Vestergaard, and Karen Zazon.

Jan Ziegler, director of 10 West Gallery, together with artist Rebecca Russell and their spouses, makes the annual trip to Maza Ortiz to purchase pottery and meet the artisans. “Visiting the artisans in their homes, where many make their wares at the kitchen table, imbues each piece with the personality of the maker, which travels home with us from the village. Mata Ortiz is a community of warm, inspired people who love their community and their lives creating this unique sustainable culture to pass along to future generations,” Ziegler said.

10 West’s holiday exhibit is on view through January 16, 2023, with a special reception on 1st Thursday, December 1, from 5-8 p.m. For more information, visit 10westgallery.com.

Mata Ortiz artisan Bety Guillen, 14w x 8h. | Credit: Courtesy

Penny Arntz, ‘Solace of Open Spaces,’ acrylic on panel, 36 x 36. | Credit: Courtesy

Patricia Post, ‘Common Thread,’ charcoal and Inktense, 27 x 23. | Credit: Courtesy

Bryson Bost, ‘Populus,’ acrylic on canvas, 48 x 36. | Credit: Courtesy

Mata Ortiz artisan Esperanza Tena, 11w x 11h. | Credit: Courtesy

Tom Peck, ‘Oaks in the Vineyards,’ oil on canvas, 36 x 36.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.