The Home Page | Historic Sites and Thanksgiving Bites￼

Had a chance this week to take a sneak peek at a piece of Santa Barbara history that’s newly offered for sale. The Gonzalez-Ramirez Adobe (pictured above), built in 1825 and located on the 800 block of Laguna Street in the heart of downtown, has the charm and ambiance of the Presidio and the Covarrubias Adobe at the S.B. Historical Museum. Co-listed by the MK Group and Hayes Commercial Group, this tour was a fun mid-week field trip out of the office for me, and it definitely felt like a step back in time. Stay tuned for a more in-depth report in the coming weeks. This one’s a stunner.

Credit: Courtesy

Valentine’s Day may hold the reputation of being the most romantic day of the year, but wisdom from A Little White Wedding Chapel whispers that celebrities most often get married there on unsuspecting random days. Michael Jordan, for example, reportedly rolled up unannounced at 2:30 a.m. on a Saturday night in a taxi with four guests to get married at the iconic Vegas site. The list of celebrity brides and grooms spans all genres of stardom from Bruce Willis and Demi Moore to Britney Spears, Mary Tyler Moore, and MLB’s Darryl Strawberry. Burt Ward — Robin on television’s Batman — got married at the chapel, and Mickey Rooney was reportedly wed there twice. The chapel makes our local real estate news because the owner Charolette Richards — known as Wedding Queen of the West — asked local real estate group The Easter Team to help her sell the historic property. Congratulations to all involved in this engaging story.

The countdown to Thanksgiving is getting shorter, but if you don’t yet have the silver polished and turkey thawing, don’t despair. This article from trusted source Better Homes & Gardens has all sorts of last-minute details covered, including centerpiece ideas, like this dramatic fresh fruit display:

Credit: Marty Baldwin

And 13 quick and cute dessert ideas that aren’t pumpkin pie, like cupcakes, pie pops, whoopie pies, and more, including these marshmallow turkey treats:

Credit: Better Homes & Gardens

Last but certainly not least, dress your table to the nines with no less than 43 ideas for place cards, napkin rings, and menu cards to add pizzazz to your place settings. From quirky and cute to downright elegant, this read is sure to spark something perfect for your table. Perhaps this DIY pumpkin with your own sweet notes:

Credit: Better Homes & Gardens

As you prep for this week’s big day, don’t sweat the details too much. Your guests will relish the camaraderie and laughter — and hopefully the turkey — much more than they’ll remember the condition of your couch. But if you do get a hankering to tackle a big project, take a word from the wise from this week’s Simply 805 column. Author Sara Caputo provides seven tips to help couples stay blissful while making it through the challenges of a home remodeling project. Come to think of it, the list could come in handy for all of us as we navigate the upcoming holiday season!

Enjoy your weekend, and keep this week’s Independent close to soak in all the upcoming holiday happenings in real estate and beyond. Happy Thanksgiving!

