SBCC Hosting College of the Desert in Beach Bowl on Saturday

The SBCC football team is poised for one last ride to punctuate a spectacular 2022 campaign.

The Vaqueros will host College of the Desert in the Beach Bowl on Saturday, November 26 beginning at 2:30 p.m at La Playa Stadium.

“It’s been a fun year. Our guys have had a great time practicing and being around each other,” said SBCC coach Craig Moropoulos. “It’s really a reward. Winning the conference was huge, but now you have a chance to do something that has happened in a long time or ever I guess.”

College of the Desert will provide a stiff test as the Roadrunners finished 8-2 overall and 4-1 in American Mountain Conference play. The 2022 season was one of the strongest in program history for both teams.

“The athletic ability on their offense really strikes you,” said SBCC coach Craig Moropoulos of College of the Desert. “They score points. They run the ball, they throw it with a live quarterback, good receivers and a big offensive line. It’s going to be a great challenge.”

The Vaqueros (9-1 overall, 5-0 American Pacific Conference) are currently riding a nine-game winning streak and captured an outright conference championship for the first time since 1991.

As a result of this success, 18 SBCC football players received all-conference recognition, including ten first-team selections.

SBCC quarterback Alex Johnson was named American-Pacific Conference MVP after passing for 2,345 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also rushed for seven touchdowns.

Johnson’s leadership and command of the offense have been invaluable as SBCC dominated the back end of its schedule.

“When you look at the MVP, you look at what he does for the team and what the team cannot do without him. He brings so much to the table. He’s tall, athletic and has a strong arm” said Moropoulos of Johnson. “His knowledge of the game, his knowledge of the system and what he does in our system with his run check and protection checks is very high level and that’s what I appreciate most about him.”

All season long the Vaqueros have emphasized being proficient in all three phases of the game and accomplished that by finishing number two in both offense and defense in the state with top five punt and kick return averages.

Continuing the trend of putting together a complete performance will be key for SBCC to capture a Beach Bowl victory.