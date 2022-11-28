Another Loss on State Street

Cold Stone Creamery at 504 State Street is now closed as of November 28, 2022, after 26 years.

Operating there over last three years has become impossible. I agree with Kelly Brown re everything he said re his closure of Natural Cafe, our neighbor next door.

The street needs to be open again. It has become ugly with store closures, homeless people, lack of police protection, a very difficult city to operate in, a County Health Department that actually threatens to close you down for minor infractions on Day 1, electric bicycles that speed up and down the middle of closed-to-traffic State Street, extremely high rents that put long-term business out of business, and on and on.