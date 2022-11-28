Enjoy ‘Christmas in Hawai’i’ with Jake Shimabukuro at the Granada
Ukulele Master Performs Holiday Classics, Along with Signature Originals and Favorite Covers
Get into the holiday spirit Hawai’i style on December 1 at 7 p.m. when ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro brings his Christmas in Hawai’i show to The Granada Theatre. Performing in a trio with Herb Ohta Jr. and Justin Kawika Young, Shimabukuro will play holiday classics, signature originals, and songs from his 2021 release Jake & Friends.
Known for his incredible versatility using the four-string instrument, Shimabukuro — a perennial favorite of UCSB Arts & Lectures audiences who has grown from local phenom to headlining huge venues like the Hollywood Bowl — plays an impressive mix of music, from rock to jazz, blues, bluegrass, folk, and classical.
His collaborators for this concert are both fellow Hawaiians. Singer-songwriter Justin Kawika Young has been the lead guitar player and background vocalist for Colbie Caillat, as well as a member of the American country pop group Gone West. A distinct contemporary ukulele master in his own right, Herb Ohta Jr. is the son of the legendary ukulele master Ohta-san, who was recognized by many as the world’s most diversified ukulele player.
For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at (805) 893-3535 or visit ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.
Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.
You must be logged in to post a comment.