Join Us! Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Starts New Docent Class on January 14, 2023

Santa Barbara, CA. November 15, 2022 – The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, which is located in the city’s beautiful harbor, is looking for people to join its next 11-week docent training program, beginning Saturday, January 14, from 9:00-10:30 a.m. on Saturdays through March 25, 2023.

Do you enjoy meeting and talking with people from Santa Barbara, all of California, across the U.S., and around the world? Do you want to share your love and knowledge of our harbor and coast with visitors? Do you have at least three hours a week to volunteer? Then consider becoming a docent at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM). The first class on January 14 is an introduction to the museum’s docent program and how to interpret exhibits. The public is invited to attend the first class to decide if they want to continue and become docents at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

Docents study and learn about the native Chumash people, commercial diving and fishing milestones, the museum’s flagship Ranger, the Channel’s military history, and Santa Barbara as the birthplace of the environmental movement. Be part of a great volunteer team that supports SBMM’s mission to create quality exhibits and educational experiences that celebrate the Santa Barbara Channel and illuminate our rich connections with the sea.

Help cultivate insightful discussions about the past and future of our coastal community.

Answer visitors’ questions and help them understand exhibits.

Make connections between the museum and visitors from around the world

Maintain and explain exhibits, and assist with special events, exhibit openings, art receptions, and community festivals.

According to Guest Services Manager Jesse Baker-Lorelli, “Docents also enjoy the social environment of the Museum, make new friends, and gain a feeling of fulfillment.” Confirming his comment, docent Diane Kirchner said, “I have to admit that I love being in the museum. I learn something new every day, and it’s fun to share tidbits with our guests. They are always so appreciative.”

For more information about how to volunteer and become a docent, contact Jesse Baker-Lorelli, Guest Services Manager, at jbaker@sbmm.org or 805 456-8748. To apply, complete a volunteer application, at https://sbmm.org/volunteer.

About SBMM

Founded in 2000 inside the harbor’s historic Waterfront Center Building (formerly the Naval Reserve Building), the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum creates exhibitions and hands-on, educational experiences that celebrate more than 13,000 years of maritime history in our region—from Chumash culture to today’s surfing scenes and environmental movements. Nearly 8,000 square feet of gallery space showcase special presentations and changing displays culled from the museum’s artifact collection, all dedicated to instilling love and respect for our Santa Barbara Channel, for the people who make their living on its waters, and for the abundant marine life that calls these waters home.

SBMM is located at 113 Harbor Way, Suite 190, Santa Barbara, CA 93109. Visit sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404 for details.