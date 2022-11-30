The Riviera Ridge School Presents ‘The Little Mermaid’

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA. (Dec 2022) – For the first time ever, The Riviera Ridge School is inviting the Santa Barbara community to the Center Stage Theater for this year’s Middle School Musical, “The Little Mermaid, Jr.,” directed and produced by Miriam Dance, Director of Visual and Performing Arts.

Dance, a professional actor, singer, and director has been with Riviera Ridge for eight years, directing plays and teaching various extension classes and electives. She’s overseen the production of “GREASE,” “Wonka, the Musical” and much more.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have someone as talented and passionate as Ms. Dance guiding our students and nurturing their inner artist,” Head of School Chris Broderick, said. “Her productions are always incredible, and the students are just bubbling with excitement for this next one.”

In all Riviera Ridge Musical productions, students are given the opportunity to take on other roles essential to the production, such as stage managing, creating the sets, or manning the sound and lighting.

“The empowering and uplifting experience of being part of something bigger than oneself should be available to all students, whether or not they want to be in the limelight,” Dance said. “Offering a variety of roles for kids to take part in speaks to the individualized attention we provide each day at RRS. Our students shine brightly in jobs that speak to their interests and I love that they all get to feel part of one big family.”

This year’s production features vibrant ocean-themed sets, carefully-crafted musical numbers orchestrated by Performing Arts teacher Dauri Kennedy, and intricate choreography created by local choreographer, Kateri Ransom.

Opening night is Friday, December 2nd at 7:00 pm. The show also runs Saturday, December 3rd at 1:00 and 7:00 pm, and on Sunday, December 4th at 1:00 pm.

For more information, email info@rivieraridge.org or call 805-569-1811 ext. 131.