Extra!

The Great Holiday Giveaway: The Devil and The Deep Blue Sea & Mothers Stearns Candy Company

By
Thu Dec 01, 2022 | 12:01am

Enter below for a chance to win the prize from The Devil and The Deep Blue Sea & Mothers Stearns Candy Company.

Giveaway is open from December 1 – 14. Winners will be notified via email by Thursday, December 15.

Prize Description: $50 gift card to The Devil and The Deep Blue Sea or Mothers Stearns Candy Company to two different winners

To enter the other Great Holiday Giveaways, visit the Great Holiday Giveaway Landing page.

Thu Dec 01, 2022 | 08:14am
https://www.independent.com/2022/12/01/the-great-holiday-giveaway-the-devil-and-the-deep-blue-sea-mothers-stearns-candy-company/

Indy Staff

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.