AIASB 2022 Design Awards

SB Museum of Art Photographer: Ciro Coelho Coastal Mediterranean photographer: Paul Warchol

The American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara hosted their Design Awards Gala on December 1st, honoring the achievements of local architects and architecture. The annual event provided a showcase of AIASB members’ contributions to the architectural legacy of Santa Barbara and the value of well-designed architecture to our community. The AIA Santa Barbara Design Awards program recognizes design excellence in architecture, residential architecture, restoration/renovation, and urban design.

This year’s AIA Santa Barbara Design Awards jury included Donlyn Lyndon, FAIA, Maureen Sullivan, and Michael W. Folonis, FAIA. Criteria to be used by the jury include quality of design, resolution of the program idea, sustainable responsibility, innovation, thoughtfulness, and technique.

Shown here are just two of the many award winners. Honored in the category of Santa Barbara Architectural Heritage was a Coastal Mediterranean home designed by Winick Architects. The Santa Barbara Museum of Art was honored in the category of Historic Preservation, Restoration, Rehabilitation or Reconstruction; Kupiec Architects was the architect on that project.

For a full list of honorees with photos and details, visit aiasb.com

