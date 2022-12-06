Bishop Diego Defeats Thacher 58-43 in Tri-Valley League Opener

Lui Hernandez and Bryan Trejo scored 14 points apiece and the Bishop Diego boys’ basketball team extended its winning streak to four games with a 58-43 victory over Thacher on Tuesday night at the Brick House.

With the victory, the Cardinals improved to 6-1 overall and 1-0 in Tri-Valley League play.

“We’ve got a good team that has really good ball movement and I feel like we were pressing a little bit in the first half,” said Bishop Diego coach James Coronado. “In the second half we got them into their spots and told them to ‘be a little more patient, get the ball in and kick it out’. Once we start relaxing a little bit the shots are going to fall.”

Bishop Diego didn’t make a three-pointer in the first half, but knocked down six shots from long range in the second half to take control of the game.

Hernandez spearheaded the Cardinals onslaught from long range in the second half with four three-pointers.

“I just kept on running my corners, trusting my shot and shooting the three,” Hernandez said. “In the first half I wasn’t really feeling it, but in the second half I started getting a little rhythm after the first three, so I just got to keep on shooting.”

Isaac Veal helped get Bishop Diego off to a fast start with eight first quarter points, as the Cardinals took a 16-10 lead into the second period.

A slick reverse layup by Trejo followed by a fast break layup by Trejo increased the Bishop Diego lead to 20-12 with seven minutes remaining in the second quarter.

However, Thatcher responded with a 6-2 run capped off by a driving layup plus the foul by Hayden Hooper that cut the Bishop Diego lead to 22-18 at the 3:41 mark of the second quarter.

The Toads went on to tie the score at 25-25 at the 5:15 mark of the third quarter on a three-pointer by Teddy Tracy.

That’s when Bishop Diego found another gear and closed the third quarter on a 21-5 run capped off by a Hernandez corner three-pointer to take a 46-30 lead into the fourth quarter.

“It’s a new group we’ve got a lot of first year varsity guys. We’ve got a couple guys that are starting, who were on the team last year, but didn’t get very many minutes,” Coronado said. “What I like is that we’ve got Lui Fernandez. Qu’Ran Gossett and Bryan Trejo, who played last year so I feel like they’re helping settle down the young guys.”

The Cardinals will host Dunn on Wednesday at 7 p.m.