The Court of Master Sommeliers, Americas Announces  Attendees for the 2023 Women’s Sommelier Symposium

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (Dec. 6, 2022) The Court of Master Sommeliers, Americas has selected 10 Certified and Advanced Sommeliers for a two-day experience that educates, inspires, and builds impactful connections between women. The Women’s Sommelier Symposium, taking place February 19 – 22, 2023, aims to reinforce a new generation of leaders and a legacy strengthened by female representation in key roles within the wine industry.

The Court of Master Sommeliers, Americas is proud to welcome the following female leaders to the symposium: Yvonne Cheung (Hong Kong, China), Beverly Crandon (Toronto, Canada), Elizabeth Dames (Marietta, GA), Vanessa Da Silva (Randolph, NJ), Elizabeth Davies (Toronto, Canada), Rebecca Huertas (Maryville, TN), Loris Jones-Randolph (Los Angeles, CA), Isabel Kardon (Brooklyn, NY), Nabilah Rawji (Toronto, Canada) and Hannah Williams (Dobbs, NY).

“We are delighted to welcome all ten women to our first ever Women’s Sommelier Symposium,” said Emily Wines, Chair of the Board of Directors. “We hope this event will be a defining mentoring experience for all attending, inspiring women to build impactful connections by giving them the tools to provide support for other female leaders who are studying to become Master Sommeliers.”

Applications were open for those who identify as women to apply who are accomplished sommeliers through the Court of Master Sommeliers, have passed Certified or Advanced Level, and demonstrate significant leadership potential. The application sought to identify women dedicated to their studies who have barriers to traveling to wine regions to network with other women in the wine industry.

The symposium will last from Sunday, February 19, 2023, to Wednesday, February 22, 2023, across the Santa Barbara Wine Country.

ABOUT COURT OF MASTER SOMMELIERS, AMERICAS

The Court was established in England in 1977 and sets the global standard of excellence for beverage service within the hospitality industry with integrity, exemplary knowledge, and humility. The first Master Sommelier Diploma Exam to be held in the United States was in 1987. The Americas chapter, which serves both North and South America, was established in 1987. Since then, 182 professionals have earned the title of Master Sommelier as part of the Americas chapter. The title Master Sommelier marks the highest recognition of wine and spirits knowledge, beverage service abilities, and professionalism in the hospitality trade. Education was then, and remains today, the Court’s charter. For more information, please visit www.mastersommeliers.org.