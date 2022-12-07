Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Three New Sheriff’s Deputies

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office congratulated three new Sheriff’s Deputies. On Monday, Sheriff Brown led a swearing-in ceremony where he welcomed the new deputies Keaton Campbell, Abraham Delgadillo, and Christopher Oros. The ceremony, which marks a beginning milestone in each deputies’ career, was shared with their close family members and included a badge pinning ceremony where recruits have their badges pinned on their uniforms by their mothers, fathers, and significant others. This shared moment marks the culmination of over six months of hard work by the recruit and unwavering support from the family members who stood by them.

Today, the new deputies, along with their classmates graduated from the Allan Hancock College Basic Law Enforcement Academy. The class of 13 recruits completed a comprehensive California Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST), 862-hour course of instruction. Some of the academy instruction included community policing, report writing, laws of arrest, search and seizure, firearms, ethics, investigation procedures, patrol techniques, arrest and control, physical training, CPR/First Aid, and emergency vehicle operations. During the graduation ceremony, Deputy Oros was presented with the Physical Fitness Award by the Santa Maria Police Officer’s Association in recognition of the recruit who leads the class in physical fitness. If you are interested in a career in law enforcement or know someone who is, please visit our website at SBSheriff.org to apply.