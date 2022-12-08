Can You Surf & Ski on the Same Day?

Can you surf in the Pacific Ocean and hit snowy mountain slopes on the same day? If so, Figueroa Mountain Brewing will reward you with a hoodie, the crown for completing the “California Twofer Challenge.”

The ongoing contest was launched in conjunction with a new “Surf/Snow Report,” which is posted at figmtnbrew.com/california-twofer and, if you sign up, sent to your email inbox as a newsletter every Friday. A recent report advised hitting up China Peak outside of Fresno and then surfing at Sand Dollar Beach along the Big Sur coast. (That’s about a five-hour drive.) Another recent day advised skiing Mt. Baldy before riding wave-sliding at Bolsa Chica in Orange County. (A mere 90 minutes, traffic depending.)

Then there’s a form on the website to prove you completed the deed, or you can take same-day selfies in both the snow and beach, upload to Instagram with the hashtag #FindYourTrail while tagging @figmtnbrew, and then DM the brewery to claim your sweatshirt.

The campaign is part of the Buellton-based brewery’s “Find Your Trail” initiative, which encourages people to enjoy the Golden State’s natural wonders. “As lifelong Californians, we’ve heard so many times that the ability to enjoy the snow and the sand in the same day is one of the many things that makes this state so great,” said marketing director Dan Shapiro. “The shame is that it seems so few have actually experienced it, which is why we wanted to give our guests both the encouragement and the tools to go out and do it.” Who’ll do it first? See figmtnbrew.com.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.