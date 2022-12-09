Weekend Rain Might Cancel Goleta Holiday Parade Again

The Goleta Lions Club and the National Weather Service are putting their heads together to see if this Saturday night’s Holiday Parade will be pulled off or pulled. Rain is again forecast, as it was last Saturday, which had triggered a cancelation for the original date of December 3. That Saturday’s rains stayed up in the clouds that evening and never materialized on the ground. Parade officials will announce by noon on December 10, whether this Saturday’s parade is on or off.

Check the event website GoletaHolidayParade.org and @cityofgoleta social media accounts for updates.

