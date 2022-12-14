Sansum Clinic Launches Sansum Speaks

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Sansum Clinic announced today the launch of Sansum Speaks a series of talks designed to inform and educate our community on a wide variety of health topics. This series demonstrates a commitment to not only provide the highest-quality healthcare to patients, but also to share some medical knowledge and experience from our most distinguished physicians, beyond the walls of the Clinic. ”The unique voices in these programs are leaders and innovators in their fields, who incorporate the latest advancements and research into their practice of medicine,” said Kurt N. Ransohoff, MD, FACP, Sansum Clinic CEO & Chief Medical Officer. “I am excited to build upon the excellence we offer to patients each day by addressing some of the most pressing and interesting health subjects and challenges in these conversations.” Recent Sansum Speaks subjects include:

· Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Michael Shenoda describing the cutting-edge, lifesaving heart procedures he and his physician partners perform

· Oculoplastic surgeon Dr. Mica Bergman explaining how surgical procedures can improve function and appearance when patients have drooping eyelids, eyelid malpositions or eyelid skin cancer

· Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Chad Burgoyne outlining the care his team offers for degenerative joint disease and sports injuries, as well as trauma cases

· Colorectal surgeon Dr. Cristina Harnsberger demystifying treatments, protocols, risk factors and preventative efforts for colon and rectal cancer

You can view these talks from the Sansum Speaks web page and YouTube. Select Sansum Speaks lectures are also available as podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio and Pandora. For now, these talks are held virtually to keep people safe, and allow anyone, anywhere to participate.

Sansum Speaks is presented by the Women’s Council of Sansum Clinic, led by Julie Nadel and Bobbie Rosenblatt. “Sansum Speaks aligns perfectly with the Council’s goal to educate the community about timely health issues,” commented Nadel. “I am thrilled that all our community members will have access to the important information shared in these talks.”

About Sansum Clinic

Sansum Clinic is the largest independent non-profit outpatient healthcare organization between Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay area. The dedication of our 200+ highly-trained doctors and compassionate staff of 1500+ is part of our 100-year history, alongside that of our city, which has always been advanced in the medical sciences despite its small size.

To learn more about Sansum Clinic, visit www.sansumclinic.org