The Orange Foolius

On Trump’s Truth Social (Twitter-light), he posted this on Saturday, December 3: “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.” This is, of course, in reference to his fever dream that the 2020 presidential election was “irrefutably fraudulent” … an allegation that was rejected in more than 60 court cases.

Two days later, on Monday, December 5, Trump whined, “Fake News is actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to ‘terminate the Constitution. This is simply more Disinformation and Lies.” So, should we be more upset that he’s a traitor and a congenital liar or that a grown man has no clue as to when a word should be capitalized?

On Tuesday, December 6, the Trump Organization was found guilty on all 17 counts of criminal tax fraud. That night, his hand-picked candidate, Herschel “I’d rather be a werewolf than a vampire” Walker, lost in his race to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate. Clearly, this has been a very bad, not so good week for Orange Foolius.

Things are not likely to get better for Trump in the months ahead. Still pending are legal battles pertaining to his election interference in Georgia, his involvement in the 2020 fake elector schemes in several battleground states, his efforts to encourage and incite an insurrection on January 6, 2021, and his Mar-a-Lago stolen documents scandal. Also, after a ruling by the Supreme Court, Congress is now in possession of Trump’s personal tax returns. Will they reveal that he has always paid his fair share? That’ll be the day.