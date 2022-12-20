Strong Bonds Among Neighbors and Friends

In this season, I would normally take a moment to reflect on the accomplishments of the year, catalogue the upcoming challenges, and then wish you all the best of the holidays.

Recently, however, some hateful flyers targeting our Jewish neighbors were distributed anonymously in an astounding display of mental-midgetry and cowardice. This cannot stand nor will it be tolerated in our community.

This defamatory attempt impresses no one, nor influences anyone. It serves to strengthen and solidify the bond we feel among our neighbors and friends.

Our daily lives in this city are marked by our generosity, and we are surrounded by incredible beauty. Our collective spirit will not be dampened by intolerance of anyone.

More than ever: Happy Holidays, Santa Barbara!