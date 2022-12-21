Regional Business Award Nominations Now Open

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is now taking nominations for the Regional Business Awards that will be presented at the Chamber’s Annual Membership Meeting & Regional Business Awards luncheon on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

Members of the community are asked to nominate businesses or non-profits from Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria that have made a significant impact in our community over the last year. If you know a business or organization deserving of recognition, nominate them today! To ensure that your recommendations are considered, please submit a completed form by 9:00 AM on January 3, 2023. CLICK HERE to access the short nomination form.

Award categories include Small and Large Business of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year, Hospitality Award, Community Business of the Year, and Milestone Business Award, among others.

The event is presented by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria. For sponsorship information, please contact Michele at 805-967-2500 ext. 105, or Michele@SBSCChamber.com.

To register for the event, please visit sbscchamber.com/event/2023-annual-membership-meeting-regional-business-awards/

Many thanks to our Sponsors:

Presenting Sponsors: Community West Bank, Pacific Premier Bank, UCLA Health, and Village Properties

Corporate Sponsors: Agilent Technologies, Atlantic Aviation, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP, Chevron, Cottage Health, Courtyard by Marriott Santa Barbara Goleta, Cox Communications, LinkedIn, MarBorg Industries, Pacific Pipeline Company, Residence Inn by Marriott Santa Barbara Goleta, Rusty’s Pizza, Santa Barbara Airport, Signature Flight Support, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Teledyne FLIR, and UC Santa Barbara.

About Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is a regional, business organization with the mission to help South Coast businesses, residents, and visitors thrive. Through leadership and collaboration, the Chamber is the principal economic development entity advocating for the business community. We engage with businesses, elected officials, and regional partners in proactive business initiatives that foster the South Coast’s unique business environment and create opportunities for our communities. The Chamber is proud to represent local business members who create 75,000 jobs on the South Coast! To learn more, visit sbscchamber.com.