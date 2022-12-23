PAL’s 22nd Annual Winter Wonderland Delights Local Families with Holiday Fun

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(Santa Barbara, CA) Friday, December 23, 2022 – The Santa Barbara Police Activities League (PAL) held

the 22nd annual Winter Wonderland holiday evening at the Carousel House on December 15th.72 local

families were served with 176 children receiving personalized gifts.



Families had the opportunity to get into the holiday spirit with pictures with Santa, dancing, holiday

crafts, face painting, and more. Dinner and dessert were catered by El Pastorcito Taqueria.



All children in attendance received a wrapped holiday gift. 85% were sponsored by the Santa Barbara

Police Department (SBPD) employees, 10% by community members, and 5% by the District Attorney’s

office.



The evening was a special reprieve for the families in attendance during a time of year that can be

difficult for many. For many of these families, time together to simply have fun is a rare occasion. Some

of the families at this year’s event have recently become homeless, are facing grief and loss, or are single

parents without familial support for their children.



Local officers helped serve dinner and spent time with families. It was a wonderful opportunity for all

involved to relax, enjoy themselves, and connect with the community.



The Santa Barbara Police Activities League (PAL) strives to build positive mentoring relationships

between teens, the police department, and members of the community through leadership, mentorship,

and academic enrichment programs. PAL, located at the Twelve35 Teen Center, provides teens with

holistic programming including academic support and a wide range of enrichment programs such as

fitness classes and equipment, environmental education, and social-emotional and mental wellness

referral support. For more information about PAL, visit their website at www.sbpal.org.