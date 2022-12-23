Announcement

SBCAS Continues to See Record Numbers of Intakes

Encouraging Paw-liday Fosters

By Santa Barbara County Animal Services
Fri Dec 23, 2022 | 4:10pm

(SANTA MARIA, Calif.) – At the beginning of December, pets were coming into the county animal shelters at a rate of about 14 a day.  That trend has not stopped, and the county is encouraging adoptions and fosters with the Paw-liday promotion. 

Through the end of the year, SBCAS is holding a ‘Name Your Price’ adoption promotion and encouraging fostering during your winter break. 

Director Sarah Aguilar states, “We believe that everyone would pay a million dollars for their family pet if they could, but it’s just not possible.  We never want an adoption fee to be a barrier to experiencing the love of a furry friend.” 

About 150 pets are currently housed in foster homes, on their way to adoption.  “Fostering is the bridge between a pet’s past and future. Foster families provide a safe and loving temporary home, in stark contrast to the isolation of a shelter kennel.”

As an added incentive, anyone who takes a pet home during December, whether as an adopter or foster, is entered into a drawing for some amazing donated raffle items.  

To learn more about adoption or fostering, or to become a volunteer, visit https://linktr.ee/sbcanimalservices

#Santa Barbara County Animal Services takes in about 5,000 pets annually across two shelter locations.  
South County:  5473 Overpass Rd, Goleta, CA 93111
North County: 548 W Foster Rd, Santa Maria, CA 93455

