SBCAS Continues to See Record Numbers of Intakes

(SANTA MARIA, Calif.) – At the beginning of December, pets were coming into the county animal shelters at a rate of about 14 a day. That trend has not stopped, and the county is encouraging adoptions and fosters with the Paw-liday promotion.

Through the end of the year, SBCAS is holding a ‘Name Your Price’ adoption promotion and encouraging fostering during your winter break.

Director Sarah Aguilar states, “We believe that everyone would pay a million dollars for their family pet if they could, but it’s just not possible. We never want an adoption fee to be a barrier to experiencing the love of a furry friend.”

About 150 pets are currently housed in foster homes, on their way to adoption. “Fostering is the bridge between a pet’s past and future. Foster families provide a safe and loving temporary home, in stark contrast to the isolation of a shelter kennel.”

As an added incentive, anyone who takes a pet home during December, whether as an adopter or foster, is entered into a drawing for some amazing donated raffle items.

To learn more about adoption or fostering, or to become a volunteer, visit https://linktr.ee/sbcanimalservices

#Santa Barbara County Animal Services takes in about 5,000 pets annually across two shelter locations.

South County: 5473 Overpass Rd, Goleta, CA 93111

North County: 548 W Foster Rd, Santa Maria, CA 93455

