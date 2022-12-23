The Home Page | Homes, Honors, and Ho-Ho-Ho’s

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on December 18, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

A chill is in the air, the kids are out of school, Hanukkah begins tonight, and Christmas carols are everywhere! ’Tis definitely the season. But even in the midst of the holiday swirl, here are a few newsy real estate tidbits to chew on:

Credit: Courtesy

I promised you more details on the recent Santa Barbara Association of Realtors’ annual awards luncheon, and here they are. This was the 115th annual event — talk about a local legacy! The photo above caught incoming SBAOR President Todd Shea smiling as he was being sworn in as the new prez. To his left is 2022 President Bob Walsmith, Jr., and on his right is President-Elect Michele Allen, slated to take over in 2024. Even with this venerable group, there were some fun and games to be had at this event.

Credit: Courtesy

Caught in the act of taking a selfie was yours truly along with Austin Lampson — master of ceremonies for the event — and Tyler Mearce, who was inducted onto the 2023 board of directors.

Credit: Eric Foote

There’s a notable new listing in Ojai at 310 Matilija Street. Most recently the home of Porch Gallery, it’s become a community gathering place with celebrity visitors that have included Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen, Anne Hathaway, composer John Adams, and author Marie Kondo. The house was built in 1874 by city pioneer John Montgomery, who bought most of the town of Ojai and built a house in what he considered to be the most desirable location. For generations, it’s been considered one of the most charming residences in the Ojai Valley, and it is now zoned mixed-use for residential and commercial combined. Listed by Nancy Kogevinas and Gabriela Ceseña for $3,800,000.

One more holiday home that caught my eye on Instagram is this lovely shot of my friend Leah’s house outside of Bend, Oregon:

Credit: Courtesy

They’ve got a dusting of snow already! So beautiful … but brrr!

I hope your home is feeling the holiday spirit, too, and that you’re enjoying it all. If you need some helpful strategies to minimize the stress of the season, check out the latest from Sara Caputo in her Simply 805 column in this week’s issue.

I’ll be enjoying the local Holiday Lights Trolley Tour with friends tomorrow. You KNOW I’ll share my favorite houses next Sunday … on Christmas Day.

