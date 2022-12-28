The Home Page | ‘Tis the Season for Snowflakes and Snakes

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on December 25, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

Happy Sunday! Happy Christmas! and happy last Home Page newsletter of the year. We’ll make it short and sweet so you can get back to gifts, carols, movies, or however you’re spending this Sunday.

Well, last week I promised you photos from the trolley tour I was scheduled to enjoy this week, but COVID had other plans for me. I hunkered down in isolation this week and enjoyed — among other things — friends’ photos of the houses along the trolley tour. If you missed it too, never fear! There’s so much you can enjoy from afar! Check out @415northpole on Instagram:

Credit: @415northpole

Alisos Street on the eastside is just one of the neighborhoods in Santa Barbara that goes all out with the Christmas lights. My friend Sara Caputo’s Veronica Springs cul-de-sac in Hidden Valley is also thoroughly decked out. Here’s her place:

Credit: Sara Caputo

The whole street is so festive that I’m sure it’s visible by satellite. And by Santa and his reindeer!

While the Santa Barbara Trolley tours are over for this year, you can still drive or walk through these or other festive neighborhoods. And don’t forget Zoolights at the Santa Barbara Zoo!

Credit: @caitlinhenselcre

Our realtor friend Caitlin McCahill Hensel from Hayes Commercial calls it a festive and fun evening out, and Zoolights runs through January 15 so that we all have time to enjoy it.

If you haven’t yet picked up this week’s issue, make sure you do — and read it cover to cover, from the beautiful Garden Street home for sale on the real estate side, to Tyler Hayden’s heartwarming piece about local centenarian Roke Fukumura — a hometown hero and holiday inspiration to us all.

Happy Holidays from my home to yours!

