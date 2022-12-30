The Math on ‘The Neighborhood’

I’ve been doing a little math, and unless I’m wrong, “The Neighborhood” units appear to be quite small. The development is on 8.79 acres. That is approximately 76 units per acre. The average unit size is something like 716 square feet per unit, or 27 x 27 feet. I imagine this figure does not include walls, and dividers. Nevertheless, furniture, counters, appliances, beds etc. will be added, and what is left?

I live in a condominium, not a particularly large one, and the master bedroom is 20 feet wide, and that is measured from the inside. These sound like very small, compact units. Am I wrong?

The developers appear to be packing in as many units as they possibly can. I call it cram housing. I would like to know how wide the sidewalks are. Is there access for emergency vehicles? I can’t imagine a fire engine, or an EMT van getting in there. Of course, roads surround the place. There appears to be very little to no open space. Where are children going to play? Their voices will be heard echoing off the canyon walls.

I wouldn’t call it “The Neighborhood.” The Maze or the Beehive would be more apt. Is this Dormzilla for the non-college crowd? Please, give me my Macy’s back.