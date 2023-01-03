Kelly Barsky Sheds Interim Tag and Takes on Role as UCSB Athletic Director

UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang announced Kelly Barsky as Director of Athletics for UCSB at a press conference on Tuesday.

Barsky, who has served as the Interim Director of Athletics since January 2022 shed the interim tag to become the first female Director of Athletics in UCSB history and brings substantial experience from various positions within the athletic department over the past 14 years, including Deputy Athletic Director and Senior Woman Administrator.

“To be the first female athletic director of this institution is truly a special opportunity,” said Barsky at her introductory press conference. “I want to recognize it with gratitude and hopefully open doors for continued progress and opportunities for diverse, equitable and inclusive spaces for individuals to follow their passion as I have.”

In addition to her contributions at UCSB Barsky has made an impact throughout the collegiate landscape as the Big West’s liaison for the NCAA Division I Council as well as being a member of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Oversight Committee.

She originally joined UCSB as a women’s basketball coach before transitioning to an academic advisor role in the College of Letters and Science, Division of Undergraduate Education.

“I believe deeply in serving student athletes, the campus and community and serving student athletes in a holistic way,” Barksy said. “Providing incredible competitive athletic opportunities, academic opportunities and holistic support that serves them in their collegiate journey and beyond.”

The Alton, New Hampshire native and Hall of Famer at Coe-Brown Northwood Academy was a collegiate student athlete at Keene State College, ranking second all-time in assists.