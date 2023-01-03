Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Welcomes Its First Baby of New Year

Goleta Residents Por Soua and Grayson Peters Celebrate Birth of Their First Child, Rose, on January 1, 2023

Goleta residents Por Soua (left) and Grayson Peters with newborn Rose | Credit: Courtesy Cottage Hospital

As people around Santa Barbara partied into the New Year, parents and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital welcomed the first babies of 2023 into the world.

The New Year’s new parents include Goleta residents Por Soua and Grayson Peters, who celebrated the birth of their first child on Sunday.

Their newborn daughter, Rose, was born at 3:33 a.m. on January 1 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Rose weighed six pounds and was 18.75 inches in length.

Cottage Hospital was quick to share the news, including images of Rose’s parents looking ecstatic to be holding their daughter in their arms on New Year’s Day.

