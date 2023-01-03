Start the Year in a Good Headspace

By Todd Shea

2023 President

Santa Barbara Association of Realtors

Happy New Year, Santa Barbara! As we move into 2023 with anticipation and eyes wide open, ready to take on anything and everything as a community. I want us to pause and reflect on the accomplishments of 2022. Looking back through your camera roll for the last year is a fun exercise to realize all the amazing things you did and went through in 2022. Pause to look around, to be grateful for each other and where we live in this thriving and beautiful community. This helps put things into perspective as we look forward to tackling the next year together as many parts to a whole.

At this time, there are so many distractions and expectations from peers and social media that the chances for negative self-talk are higher than ever. It’s amazing how warped thoughts can get when you don’t take the time to allow yourself space to create positivity and balance. In this negative headspace, your reactions to those around you create a ripple effect outward into the community. Focusing on Real Estate, we are so fortunate to be in this profession in this area. Our friendly competition is the envy of other associations across the state and nation. When traveling to California Association of Realtors (CAR) and National Association of Realtors (NAR) events, I am proud to represent SBAOR alongside industry icons in Bob Hart, Staci Caplan, Diana Bull, and our amazing Board of Directors. Our Region 11 is not only vocal, but it also creates ideas and solutions looked at on the highest political platforms and is well respected at both the California state and National levels.

Imagine Santa Barbara Community and Realtors if we all approached the day in a positive headspace and with that mindset towards others. Trust me, I understand there is always an opportunity for conflict, and I welcome those opportunities. That is where we grow. Our patience and responses with others would change, and that now positive ripple effect would spread throughout the beautiful community and neighborhoods we live in.

There are many great daily morning routines out there to start the day. Mine consists of 3 things. The goal is to start the day off positively and healthily to foster this mindset in taking on the day. Of course, there are days that these don’t happen. I use an app called Streaks on my iPhone to keep me accountable. And some may say this is a waste of time or does not change anything. But I challenge you to try it, lean into it, and then continue if it starts your day off more positively and creates space to interact with people and challenges during your day.

First is my hot start, consisting of push-ups and sit-ups. This starts the day in a healthy way, is easy to do, and wakes me up. Nothing crazy, just some reps to get going.

Daily Affirmations next, creating positive talk and affirming who I am, what is important to me, what I want to be, how I want to interact with people, and where I want to go.

Example of Daily Affirmations:

I will take action; every small step I take today will build on each other, create the life I want, and do the small things all day today. I am 1% better every day.

I am grateful for the opportunity to help others accomplish their dreams through real estate, coaching, mentorship, being a teammate, and friendship.

I am stepping into the best year of my life! Enjoy the journey, and be proud of what you have accomplished.

Finishing with a 10-minute meditation. I use the app Headspace, but there are many others or do your own 10 minutes of breathing and positive thoughts around these daily affirmations.

Then, of course, a good cup of coffee, and I am ready to go! Enjoy Santa Barbara, and here’s to a positive 2023!

Todd Shea is the 2023 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR). He is a California licensed real estate agent with the Zia Group powered by eXp Realty here in Santa Barbara. He has served on and chaired several committees within the SBAOR and served on its board of directors. Todd can be reached at 805.453.7730 and todd@ziagroup.com or message and follow @toddshearealtor on Instagram.