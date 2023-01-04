Coping Skills During 1/9 Debris Flow Anniversary Reactions

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – It is normal to experience feelings of fear, anxiety and sadness surrounding the anniversary of a disaster, especially with the current weather conditions and advisory messaging which may trigger emotional reactions. Only a few days away from the 5-year anniversary of the 1/9 Debris Flow, there are painful memories and emotions which may arise for many in our community. While this is a time to recognize all that has been accomplished and how far we have come as a community, it is important to acknowledge that emotional, physical and spiritual rebuilding still continues on various levels for many.

Some of the common feelings which may surface surrounding the anniversary of the 1/9 Debris Flow paired with current weather conditions include: stress, memories, sadness, tearfulness, frustration, anger, guilt, avoidance, difficulty sleeping, or irritability.

Tips for coping include:

Acknowledge feelings you may be having

Stay connected with others and share feelings and experiences

Accept kindness and support from others

Be gentle with yourself

Engage in healthy activities

Keep routines

Draw upon faith/spirituality

Help others

Reach out for support when needed

As individuals and as a community, we can surface from these challenges even stronger than before. The Community Wellness Team, formed in response to the 1/9 Debris Flow remains available to offer support and can be reached by calling 805-364-2750.

For linkage to mental health services or for urgent or crisis needs, please call the Behavioral Wellness 24/7 Access line at 1-888-868-1649. To learn more about the County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness, please visit https://www.countyofsb.org/274/Behavioral-Wellness.