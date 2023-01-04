Coping Skills During 1/9 Debris Flow Anniversary Reactions
Community Wellness Team Remains Available for Community Support
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.
(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – It is normal to experience feelings of fear, anxiety and sadness surrounding the anniversary of a disaster, especially with the current weather conditions and advisory messaging which may trigger emotional reactions. Only a few days away from the 5-year anniversary of the 1/9 Debris Flow, there are painful memories and emotions which may arise for many in our community. While this is a time to recognize all that has been accomplished and how far we have come as a community, it is important to acknowledge that emotional, physical and spiritual rebuilding still continues on various levels for many.
Some of the common feelings which may surface surrounding the anniversary of the 1/9 Debris Flow paired with current weather conditions include: stress, memories, sadness, tearfulness, frustration, anger, guilt, avoidance, difficulty sleeping, or irritability.
Tips for coping include:
- Acknowledge feelings you may be having
- Stay connected with others and share feelings and experiences
- Accept kindness and support from others
- Be gentle with yourself
- Engage in healthy activities
- Keep routines
- Draw upon faith/spirituality
- Help others
- Reach out for support when needed
As individuals and as a community, we can surface from these challenges even stronger than before. The Community Wellness Team, formed in response to the 1/9 Debris Flow remains available to offer support and can be reached by calling 805-364-2750.
For linkage to mental health services or for urgent or crisis needs, please call the Behavioral Wellness 24/7 Access line at 1-888-868-1649. To learn more about the County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness, please visit https://www.countyofsb.org/274/Behavioral-Wellness.