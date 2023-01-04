BREAKING | Santa Barbara County Orders Mandatory Evacuations for Recent Burn Scar Areas
Announcement

Coping Skills During 1/9 Debris Flow Anniversary Reactions

Community Wellness Team Remains Available for Community Support

Credit: Mike Eliason / S.B. County Fire Dept.
By County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness
Wed Jan 04, 2023 | 9:49am

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – It is normal to experience feelings of fear, anxiety and sadness surrounding the anniversary of a disaster, especially with the current weather conditions and advisory messaging which may trigger emotional reactions.  Only a few days away from the 5-year anniversary of the 1/9 Debris Flow, there are painful memories and emotions which may arise for many in our community. While this is a time to recognize all that has been accomplished and how far we have come as a community, it is important to acknowledge that emotional, physical and spiritual rebuilding still continues on various levels for many.  

Some of the common feelings which may surface surrounding the anniversary of the 1/9 Debris Flow paired with current weather conditions include: stress, memories, sadness, tearfulness, frustration, anger, guilt, avoidance, difficulty sleeping, or irritability.  

Tips for coping include:

  • Acknowledge feelings you may be having
  • Stay connected with others and share feelings and experiences
  • Accept kindness and support from others
  • Be gentle with yourself
  • Engage in healthy activities
  • Keep routines
  • Draw upon faith/spirituality
  • Help others
  • Reach out for support when needed

As individuals and as a community, we can surface from these challenges even stronger than before.  The Community Wellness Team, formed in response to the 1/9 Debris Flow remains available to offer support and can be reached by calling 805-364-2750.  

For linkage to mental health services or for urgent or crisis needs, please call the Behavioral Wellness 24/7 Access line at 1-888-868-1649.  To learn more about the County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness, please visit https://www.countyofsb.org/274/Behavioral-Wellness

Wed Jan 04, 2023 | 23:30pm
https://www.independent.com/2023/01/04/coping-skills-during-1-9-debris-flow-anniversary-reactions/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.