Cottage Health Appoints Dr. Miriam Parsa to Chief Pediatric Medical Officer

SANTA BARBARA – Cottage Health has appointed Dr. Miriam Parsa, a board-certified pediatrician and pediatric rheumatologist, to the role of Chief Pediatric Medical Officer.

As Chief Pediatric Medical Officer, Dr. Parsa will continue to help advance the development of pediatric services and community partnerships. She will also provide leadership in maintaining Cottage’s high standards of clinical quality and patient experience.

Dr. Parsa joined the Medical Staff of Cottage Health and the Cottage Children’s Medical Center in 2013 and is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Rheumatology.

She received her medical degree from the Albany Medical Center in New York and completed her medical internship, residency and fellowship at UCLA. She also earned her Master of Public Health degree from Yale University.

“We welcome Dr. Parsa to her new role and we are grateful for her ongoing work on behalf of Cottage Health and the children in our community. We are very fortunate for her leadership at Cottage Children’s Medical Center,” said Dr. Ed Wroblewski, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Cottage Health.

Dr. Parsa has received the Arthritis Foundation Pacific Region Juvenile Leadership Award and is an Arthritis Foundation Walk to Cure Arthritis Medical Honoree. She also has contributed to the American Academy of Pediatrics reference book Berkowitz’s Pediatrics: A Primary Care Approach.