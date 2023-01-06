Storm Track Continues to Wreak Havoc on Santa Barbara’s Waterfront

Flooding at Stearns Wharf and in a harbor parking lot closed both to cars on Thursday and Friday. As well, two boats washed ashore on Thursday, as waves eight to 12 feet in height broke along Santa Barbara’s southern beaches, apparently a combo of King Tides, the full moon, and winds from yesterday’s storm, according to media reports.

Stearns Wharf closed at around 4 p.m. on Thursday, the city reported on its Facebook page, but cars were able to leave the parking area atop the structure. An open time is yet unknown.

By Thursday evening, six boats remained in the anchorage and mooring area, the Harbor Patrol stated. They’d persuaded all but one individual to go ashore, a spokesperson said, as saving human lives took priority over property.

Complicating matters for the Harbor Patrol is the fact that the mouth to the harbor has loaded up with sand, leaving them with only one vessel able to navigate out of the harbor. And once out, it’s questionable whether it’ll be able to come back in. People are asked to respect the barricades up in the parking area and along the breakwater for their own safety.

The National Weather Service reported this morning that in addition to high waves, rip tides are strong. The high surf advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.