Entire Community of Montecito Ordered to Evacuate, Along with Parts of South County

Parts of Carpinteria, Summerland, and City Santa Barbara, As Well As All Campgrounds from Rincon to Gaviota, Ordered to Evacuate Due to Ongoing Storm

[Update: January 9, 2023, 3:15 p.m.] Santa Barbara County has ordered evacuations effective immediately for the following areas due to threats to life safety caused by the ongoing storm:

• Entire community of Montecito

• All residents of Toro Canyon, Padaro Lane from Calle Real to Santa Claus Lane in Carpinteria and Summerland areas

• Serena Park area in Carpinteria

• All residents of Sycamore Canyon in the City of Santa Barbara and the community

of Montecito

• All campgrounds from Rincon to Gaviota, including Gaviota State Beach, Refugio

State Beach, and Carpinteria State Beach

County officials urge residents to leave now and to pay close attention to emergency alerts. This is a rapidly evolving situation.

The shelter in place advisory remains for the burn scar areas of the Cave and Alisal fires.

Click here to access the Santa Barbara County 2023 January Winter Storm Incident Map.

An Evacuation Center is open at the Wake Center, 300 N. Turnpike Rd., Santa Barbara.

[Original Story] As expected, Santa Barbara County has ordered an evacuation of homes along Montecito’s waterways effective 12:21 p.m. This includes Toro Canyon, Sycamore Canyon, and Padaro Lane.

• An Evacuation Center is open at the SBCC Wake Center, 300 North Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara.

• For animal evacuation information, call Santa Barbara County Animal Services at (805) 681-4332.

• For large animal evacuation assistance, please call (805) 892-4484.

• For Evacuation Center assistance and additional information, contact the Santa Barbara County Call Center at (833) 688-5551 or call 2-1-1.

The interactive evacuation map can be seen here: https://sbcoem.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=e98dda048c7d45059a33f66e41fa0081