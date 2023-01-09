Highway 101 Closed Between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara Due to Flooding

[Update: Jan. 9, 2023, 4 p.m.] The California Highway Patrol has closed Highway 101 between State Route 150 in Carpinteria to Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara due to flooding and weather conditions. CHP says that there is “no ETA on reopening at this time” and asks drivers to stay home and off the roads today if at all possible.

[Update: Jan. 9, 2023, 2 p.m.] At around 1:30 p.m., the northbound 101 was closed at Santa Claus Lane as one of the creeks was just about to rise above the highway, Montecito Fire reported.

[Original Story] This is a good day to stay put, the California Highway Patrol advises. Boulders, trees, mud, and rivers of water are obscuring roads around the county, with the largest — Highway 101 — closed at Mariposa Reina. Only the northbound lanes are closed. Mud, dirt, and rocks were also falling onto the highway just above Tajiguas in the Alisal burn scar.

Credit: Billy Spencer

The other major artery connecting north and south county — Highway 154 — was closed at Buellton. Reports of Paradise Road turning into a river were made to the CHP, as well.

On the south coast around noon, trees were reportedly down across East Mountain Drive near San Leandro Lane, and a mudslide was partly blocking Foothill Road near Westmont Road.

Closer to town, Mission Canyon Road was closed at Foothill after a large oak tree fell near Montrose Road, too large to be cut, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Road hazards include traffic collisions on Cathedral Oaks Road near fire headquarters, and also on the 101 near El Sueno Road.

When any of these will clear could be hours, CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez said, adding that it depended on the quantity of incidents and when crews could get to them. “Stay off the road,” he said.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

