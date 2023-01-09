Santa Barbara County School Closures Continue into Tuesday

Update: All 20 Public School Districts in County Confirm They Will Be Closed January 10 Due to Extreme Storm Conditions

[Update: Jan. 9, 2023, 6:50 p.m.] All 20 Santa Barbara County public school districts have confirmed that they will be closed on Tuesday, January 10, due to extreme storm conditions, according to Camie Barnwell, the Santa Barbara County Education Office’s Director of Communications, in a press release Monday night.

“Outside of a mandatory evacuation order, decisions about school closures are made on a school-by-school basis,” Barnwell said. “Families in private schools should look for updates from their individual schools.”

[Original Story] Due to extreme weather conditions expected to continue into Tuesday, in combination with ongoing road closures and flooding, officials from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff, Fire, and Emergency Operations Center are advising schools in the county to remain closed.

All Carpinteria Unified and Santa Barbara Unified schools, as well as the District Office, will remain closed Tuesday, January 10, in consideration of the safety of students and staff. Announcements of Tuesday’s closures follow the cancellation of afternoon classes for Santa Barbara schools on Monday.

In addition, the regular meeting of SBUSD’s Board of Education on Tuesday will now be held on Zoom.

UC Santa Barbara has also canceled classes for Monday and Tuesday, Academic Senate Divisional Chair Susannah Scott confirmed in a statement to UCSB’s student paper the Nexus.

Flash flood warnings continue to be issued to Santa Barbara residents, who are being advised to stay off roads and against any attempts to travel unless fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.

See readysbc.org for the latest emergency information. Click here to access the Santa Barbara County 2023 January Winter Storm Incident Map.

