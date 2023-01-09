School’s Out for the Storm in Santa Barbara

[Update: Jan. 9, 2023, 4:15 p.m.] UC Santa Barbara has canceled classes for the remainder of Monday and Tuesday due to extreme weather conditions in Santa Barbara County.

Academic Senate Divisional Chair Susannah Scott confirmed in a statement to UCSB’s student paper the Nexus that UCSB classes are canceled today and tomorrow.

“The campus remains open and the main campus is safe. This decision is related to the impacts to staff, faculty, and students who are being impacted by unsafe travel conditions, road closures, the flash flood warning, and shelter-in-place and evacuation orders,” Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Margaret Klawunn said in a statement to Student Affairs Staff, the Nexus reports.

[Original Story] Santa Barbara schools canceled their afternoon classes today, in the hope that parents will be able to come pick up their children before the biggest part of this storm hits around 3 p.m. All schools, however, will remain open for the children who cannot be picked up.

Ed Zuchelli, spokesperson for Santa Barbara Unified School District, stated they’d been consulting with the county Office of Emergency Management in making the decision. “They advised that the worst was on its way, and if we could, to start the going home process a little earlier.”

The basketball games between Santa Barbara High and San Marcos, and also Dos Pueblos down in Oxnard, have been cancelled, Zuchelli added.

