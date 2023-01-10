BREAKING | Highway 101 Reopens in Both Directions Between Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties
Announcement

Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Closed Today and Wednesday, January 10 & 11

By Santa Barbara Botanic Garden
Tue Jan 10, 2023 | 4:03pm

Santa Barbara, Calif.  January 10, 2023 – Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is closed today, Tuesday, January 10, and tomorrow, Wednesday, January 11, due to weather conditions and a stay-at-home advisory from Santa Barbara County. It was also closed yesterday, January 9.

Garden staff are evaluating storm impact and addressing areas of concern. The Garden will reopen when conditions allow and guests can visit safely.

Please visit www.SBBotanicGarden.org for updates.

