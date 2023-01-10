Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Closed Today and Wednesday, January 10 & 11

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – January 10, 2023 – Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is closed today, Tuesday, January 10, and tomorrow, Wednesday, January 11, due to weather conditions and a stay-at-home advisory from Santa Barbara County. It was also closed yesterday, January 9.

Garden staff are evaluating storm impact and addressing areas of concern. The Garden will reopen when conditions allow and guests can visit safely.

Please visit www.SBBotanicGarden.org for updates.