Opposition to a Big House

My concern is a home being built on the lower Riviera. The project is going up for the third time in front of the Single Family Design Board, Tuesday, January 17 at 4:30 p.m.

The proposed development will demolish the current home of 2,000 square feet and proposed to build a modern fortress structure of over 4,000 sf. They propose to add another story that will impede the view of the uphill neighbors.

The houses adjacent to the project are historic homes: 1277 Ferrelo is in the English Vernacular style built by the Moody sisters. On the other side, 1265 Ferrelo, is a D’Alfonso home. The homes at 1277 and 1265 are under 2,000 sf and will lose all of their privacy if this home is approved.

This meeting is a continuation from two prior meetings. The neighborhood has been united against this project since the first day. We have submitted a petition and letters to the board. We have attended and spoken at each meeting. If allowed to go forward, it will completely change the character of this historic neighborhood.

In the first two meetings the board recommended the architect to go back to the drawing board and submit a more compatible design.

He continues to insist the board has no power and the neighbors have no say. My question is, if this is true, why is there a board and why are the surrounding neighbors given notice?