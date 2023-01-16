Unmatched: Bicycle Bob’s

Bicycle Bob’s became a fixture of Santa Barbara and Goleta after four decades of good business practices and community service. A whole following of riders grew around Bob Zaratzian’s kindness and support. Bicycle Bob’s 31 years as “Best of Santa Barbara” is a testament to how Bob treated his customers and community through personal engagement and outreach. From customer service to cycling events, the true sincerity Bob extended to the cyclists of the “Goodland” and beyond created a cammraderie maybe not matched elsewhere.

I submit we should express our gratitiude for a man who showed us how to engage our community and run a business that serves its contituents in the best way possible. Bob showed us how to ensure “The Goodland” continues to be “The Goodland.”

Cheers, Bob! Happy grandfatherhood!