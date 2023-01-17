20 Catalytic Converters Recovered in Goleta

More Like This

A deputy patrolling the City of Goleta stopped a vehicle leaving Isla Vista at around 3:30 a.m. early on Tuesday, in what the city called a “traffic enforcement stop.” Inside were two men and 20 catalytic converters, as well as a floor jack and an impact drill. Vehicle owners have been reporting all day to both the Isla Vista Foot Patrol and the Sheriff’s Office, which contracts with Goleta for police services, that their catalytic converter was missing. The two in the vehicle — Arman Abrahamyan, 25, of Van Nuys, and Levon Martirosyan, 27, of Glendale — were arrested for felony grand theft, possession of stolen property, and conspiracy, and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools. Victims who have not reported the theft of a catalytic converter can file an online report at SBSheriff.org or by calling dispatch at (805) 683-2724.

