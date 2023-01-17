Wrongfully Fired Santa Maria Strawberry Workers Rehired, Paid Thousands as Part of Settlement Agreement
As part of a settlement agreement with the state’s Agricultural Labor Relations Board (ALRB), Red Blossom Farms located in Santa Maria has agreed to rehire two workers it fired after they complained about a foreman’s misconduct. It also agreed to pay the pair more than $8,000 in lost wages and “to respect the rights of farm workers to join together to speak up and seek improvements to their working conditions without retaliation,” the ALRB said in a statement. Headquartered in Sacramento, the agency maintains field offices in Santa Rosa, Salinas, Oxnard, Visalia, and Indio.
